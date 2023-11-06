Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and the Edmonton Oilers will meet the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Rogers Arena. Prop bets for Nugent-Hopkins are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Nugent-Hopkins Season Stats Insights

Nugent-Hopkins' plus-minus rating this season, in 20:37 per game on the ice, is -4.

Nugent-Hopkins has a goal in two of 10 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Nugent-Hopkins has a point in four of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Nugent-Hopkins has an assist in four of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 70.4% that Nugent-Hopkins hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.2% of Nugent-Hopkins going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nugent-Hopkins Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (only two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +26.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 5 8 Points 6 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 4

