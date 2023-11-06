The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming contest against the Tampa Bay Lightning is set for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Reaves find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Ryan Reaves score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Reaves stats and insights

Reaves is yet to score through 11 games this season.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Reaves has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning have conceded 36 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

