The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) take on the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights

The Hawks made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Leopards allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.

The Hawks were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Leopards ranked 298th.

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hawks recorded were 6.8 more points than the Leopards gave up (65.6).

When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 12-6.

Lafayette Stats Insights

The Leopards' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Last season, Lafayette had a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Hawks ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Leopards ranked 289th.

The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.

When Lafayette gave up fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 9-13.

Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.

The Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.5).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better in home games last season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Lafayette Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Lafayette averaged 1.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than away (63).

The Leopards conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.

Lafayette sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (33.8%).

Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Lafayette - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/10/2023 Pennsylvania - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena 11/14/2023 Stonehill - Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Lafayette Upcoming Schedule