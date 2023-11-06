How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) take on the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Saint Joseph's (PA) Stats Insights
- The Hawks made 42.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.2 percentage points lower than the Leopards allowed to their opponents (43.8%).
- In games Saint Joseph's (PA) shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-6 overall.
- The Hawks were the 192nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Leopards ranked 298th.
- Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hawks recorded were 6.8 more points than the Leopards gave up (65.6).
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 12-6.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lafayette Stats Insights
- The Leopards' 40.8% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Last season, Lafayette had a 5-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Hawks ranked 155th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Leopards ranked 289th.
- The Leopards scored an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.
- When Lafayette gave up fewer than 72.4 points last season, it went 9-13.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Joseph's (PA) put up 75.8 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.8 points per contest.
- The Hawks gave up 70.8 points per game last year at home, which was 4.7 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (75.5).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Saint Joseph's (PA) fared better in home games last season, making 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Lafayette Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Lafayette averaged 1.1 fewer points per game at home (61.9) than away (63).
- The Leopards conceded fewer points at home (63.9 per game) than on the road (67.4) last season.
- Lafayette sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.3 per game) than away (9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (30.4%) than on the road (33.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Saint Joseph's (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/10/2023
|Pennsylvania
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/14/2023
|Stonehill
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
Lafayette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/12/2023
|@ Pepperdine
|-
|Firestone Fieldhouse
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.