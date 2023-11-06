The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks will open their 2023-24 campaign facing the Lafayette Leopards on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette matchup.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Saint Joseph's (PA) Moneyline Lafayette Moneyline BetMGM Saint Joseph's (PA) (-13.5) 142.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Betting Trends (2022-23)

Saint Joseph's (PA) put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times in Hawks games.

Lafayette compiled a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

Leopards games went over the point total 17 out of 32 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.