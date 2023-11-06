Monday's contest features the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) and the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) facing off at Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Saint Joseph's (PA) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Joseph's (PA) 74, Lafayette 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette

Computer Predicted Spread: Saint Joseph's (PA) (-11.0)

Saint Joseph's (PA) (-11.0) Computer Predicted Total: 136.4

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Saint Joseph's (PA) Performance Insights

At 72.4 points scored per game and 72.4 points allowed last year, Saint Joseph's (PA) was 160th in college basketball on offense and 248th defensively.

Last season, the Hawks were 192nd in the country in rebounds (31.5 per game) and 307th in rebounds conceded (33.3).

At 12.1 assists per game last year, Saint Joseph's (PA) was 264th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks were 42nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (8.8) last season. They were 249th in 3-point percentage at 32.9%.

Saint Joseph's (PA) gave up 8.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 34.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 312th and 205th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, Saint Joseph's (PA) attempted 45.9% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 54.1% from inside it. In terms of makes, 35.5% of Saint Joseph's (PA)'s baskets were 3-pointers, and 64.5% were 2-pointers.

Lafayette Performance Insights

Lafayette found it difficult to produce points last season, ranking seventh-worst in college basketball with 62.4 points per game. It fared better defensively, ranking 50th by allowing 65.6 points per contest.

The Leopards grabbed 29.6 rebounds per game (298th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 32.5 rebounds per contest (275th-ranked).

Lafayette ranked 29th in college basketball with 15.5 dimes per contest.

Last season the Leopards averaged 10.7 turnovers per game (61st-ranked in college basketball) and forced 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

With 8.8 three-pointers per game, the Leopards were 42nd in the nation. They owned a 32.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 259th in college basketball.

With 7.6 three-pointers conceded per game, Lafayette was 230th in the country. It ceded a 34.1% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 205th in college basketball.

When it comes to shot breakdown, Lafayette took 51.6% two-pointers (accounting for 61.1% of the team's buckets) and 48.4% three-pointers (38.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.