Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-13.5
|142.5
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Hawks were 17-11-0 last season.
- Saint Joseph's (PA) never played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawks have an implied win probability of 94.1%.
- Lafayette put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.
- Last season, the Leopards were at least a +850 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 10.5% chance of walking away with the win.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|13
|46.4%
|72.4
|134.8
|72.4
|138
|142.2
|Lafayette
|4
|12.5%
|62.4
|134.8
|65.6
|138
|130
Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Lafayette Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hawks put up were 6.8 more points than the Leopards gave up (65.6).
- When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 12-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall.
- The Leopards put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|17-11-0
|0-0
|14-14-0
|Lafayette
|16-15-0
|3-1
|17-14-0
Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|Lafayette
|10-6
|Home Record
|5-7
|4-7
|Away Record
|5-16
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|7-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|10-9-0
|75.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|61.9
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|63.0
|5-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-9-0
