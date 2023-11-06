The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (0-0) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites against the Lafayette Leopards (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 142.5.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Joseph's (PA) -13.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Lafayette Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Hawks were 17-11-0 last season.

Saint Joseph's (PA) never played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Hawks have an implied win probability of 94.1%.

Lafayette put together a 16-15-0 ATS record last season.

Last season, the Leopards were at least a +850 underdog on the moneyline four times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Lafayette has a 10.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 142.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 142.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Joseph's (PA) 13 46.4% 72.4 134.8 72.4 138 142.2 Lafayette 4 12.5% 62.4 134.8 65.6 138 130

Additional Saint Joseph's (PA) vs Lafayette Insights & Trends

Last year, the 72.4 points per game the Hawks put up were 6.8 more points than the Leopards gave up (65.6).

When Saint Joseph's (PA) put up more than 65.6 points last season, it went 12-2 against the spread and 12-6 overall.

The Leopards put up an average of 62.4 points per game last year, 10.0 fewer points than the 72.4 the Hawks gave up.

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 13.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Joseph's (PA) 17-11-0 0-0 14-14-0 Lafayette 16-15-0 3-1 17-14-0

Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Lafayette Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Joseph's (PA) Lafayette 10-6 Home Record 5-7 4-7 Away Record 5-16 7-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 10-9-0 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 61.9 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-9-0

