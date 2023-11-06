How to Watch Serie A: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Monday, November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:21 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Empoli FC and Frosinone Calcio take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate today.
Info on live coverage of today's Serie A action is available for you.
Serie A Streaming Live Today
Watch Frosinone Calcio vs Empoli FC
Empoli FC travels to face Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Benito Stirpe in Frosinone.
- Game Time: 12:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Frosinone Calcio (+110)
- Underdog: Empoli FC (+235)
- Draw: (+230)
Watch Torino FC vs Sassuolo
Sassuolo travels to face Torino FC at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino in Turin.
- Game Time: 2:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Torino FC (+100)
- Underdog: Sassuolo (+265)
- Draw: (+230)
