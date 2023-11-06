Will Simon Benoit Score a Goal Against the Lightning on November 6?
The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Lightning?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights
- Benoit scored in three of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- Benoit produced zero points on the power play last season.
- He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.
Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats
- Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.
- The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
