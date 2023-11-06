The Toronto Maple Leafs' upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning is scheduled for Monday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Simon Benoit light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Simon Benoit score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Benoit 2022-23 stats and insights

Benoit scored in three of 78 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Benoit produced zero points on the power play last season.

He took 1.0 shots per game, sinking 3.7% of them.

Lightning 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Lightning conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league action.

The Lightning shut out opponents six times last season. As a team, they averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.