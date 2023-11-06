How to Watch Stanford vs. CSU Northridge on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Stanford Stats Insights
- Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Matadors' opponents knocked down.
- Stanford had a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Matadors ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinal finished 171st.
- Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cardinal averaged were only 1.7 more points than the Matadors gave up (68.6).
- Stanford had a 12-4 record last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.
CSU Northridge Stats Insights
- The Matadors' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- CSU Northridge compiled a 4-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Cardinal ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Matadors ranked 215th.
- The Matadors' 63.4 points per game last year were 5.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
- When CSU Northridge allowed fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-11.
Stanford Home & Away Comparison
- Stanford scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Cardinal played better at home last year, giving up 64.3 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Stanford performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.0 threes per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage in away games.
CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison
- At home, CSU Northridge averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 55.6.
- The Matadors conceded 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.
- CSU Northridge drained more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (28.2%).
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Northridge
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Sacramento State
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Maples Pavilion
CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ Idaho
|-
|ICCU Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
