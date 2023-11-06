The CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Watch this game on Fubo

Stanford Stats Insights

Last season, the Cardinal had a 45.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.5% higher than the 42.7% of shots the Matadors' opponents knocked down.

Stanford had a 12-8 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.7% from the field.

The Matadors ranked 270th in rebounding in college basketball. The Cardinal finished 171st.

Last year, the 70.3 points per game the Cardinal averaged were only 1.7 more points than the Matadors gave up (68.6).

Stanford had a 12-4 record last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

CSU Northridge Stats Insights

The Matadors' 40.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points lower than the Cardinal allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

CSU Northridge compiled a 4-4 straight up record in games it shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Cardinal ranked 109th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Matadors ranked 215th.

The Matadors' 63.4 points per game last year were 5.0 fewer points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.

When CSU Northridge allowed fewer than 70.3 points last season, it went 6-11.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

Stanford scored 73.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 69.2 points per game away from home, a difference of 4.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Cardinal played better at home last year, giving up 64.3 points per game, compared to 75.3 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, Stanford performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.0 threes per game with a 38.9% three-point percentage, compared to 7.9 threes per game and a 36.6% three-point percentage in away games.

CSU Northridge Home & Away Comparison

At home, CSU Northridge averaged 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 55.6.

The Matadors conceded 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 68.1 on the road.

CSU Northridge drained more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than on the road (4.9) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (28.2%).

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Northridge - Maples Pavilion 11/10/2023 Sacramento State - Maples Pavilion 11/14/2023 Santa Clara - Maples Pavilion

CSU Northridge Upcoming Schedule