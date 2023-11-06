The Stanford Cardinal face the CSU Northridge Matadors on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. CSU Northridge matchup.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline CSU Northridge Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-21.5) 144.5 -10000 +1800 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stanford (-22.5) 144.5 -8000 +1800 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stanford compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record last year.

Cardinal games went over the point total 17 out of 30 times last season.

CSU Northridge won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

Last year, 11 of the Matadors' games hit the over.

