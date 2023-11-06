Monday's game features the Stanford Cardinal (0-0) and the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) matching up at Maples Pavilion in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-57 win for heavily favored Stanford according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:00 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 78, CSU Northridge 57

Spread & Total Prediction for Stanford vs. CSU Northridge

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-20.5)

Stanford (-20.5) Computer Predicted Total: 134.9

Stanford Performance Insights

Stanford was 205th in college basketball in points scored (70.3 per game) and 123rd in points allowed (68.4) last season.

The Cardinal were 171st in the country in rebounds per game (31.9) and 34th in rebounds allowed (28.4) last year.

Last season Stanford was ranked 56th in the country in assists with 14.8 per game.

The Cardinal made 8.1 3-pointers per game and shot 36.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 92nd and 69th, respectively, in the nation.

Last season, Stanford was 277th in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (8.0 per game) and 282nd in defensive 3-point percentage (35.4%).

Last season, Stanford took 60.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.1% of Stanford's baskets were 2-pointers, and 31.9% were 3-pointers.

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

CSU Northridge averaged just 63.4 points per game (15th-worst in college basketball) last season, but it played better at the other end of the court, where it surrendered 68.6 points per game (132nd-ranked).

The Matadors averaged 30.1 rebounds per game (270th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 32.4 rebounds per contest (270th-ranked).

CSU Northridge dished out only 9.8 dimes per game, which ranked fourth-worst in college basketball.

The Matadors were 200th in the country with 12.0 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 212th with 11.5 forced turnovers per game.

The Matadors sank 5.8 treys per game (324th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 32.0% shooting percentage (299th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Last year CSU Northridge allowed 6.9 three-pointers per game (140th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed opponents to shoot 33.7% (178th-ranked) from downtown.

Last season CSU Northridge took 66.9% two-pointers, accounting for 73.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 33.1% from three-point land (26.5% of the team's baskets).

