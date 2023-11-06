The Stanford Cardinal (0-0) square off against the CSU Northridge Matadors (0-0) as double-digit, 21.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stanford -21.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs CSU Northridge Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinal had 14 wins in 33 games against the spread last year.

Stanford played as a moneyline favorite of -10000 or shorter in just one game last season, which it won.

The Cardinal have a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

CSU Northridge compiled an 11-16-0 ATS record last season.

The Matadors were not a bigger underdog last season than the +1700 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies CSU Northridge has a 5.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 8 26.7% 70.3 133.7 68.4 137 136 CSU Northridge 4 14.8% 63.4 133.7 68.6 137 131.1

Additional Stanford vs CSU Northridge Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinal put up only 1.7 more points per game (70.3) than the Matadors allowed (68.6).

Stanford went 8-6 against the spread and 12-4 overall last season when scoring more than 68.6 points.

The Matadors averaged 5.0 fewer points per game last year (63.4) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

When it scored more than 68.4 points last season, CSU Northridge went 4-2 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 14-16-0 0-0 17-13-0 CSU Northridge 11-16-0 0-0 11-16-0

Stanford vs. CSU Northridge Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford CSU Northridge 9-6 Home Record 7-8 2-8 Away Record 0-14 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 55.6 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-10-0

