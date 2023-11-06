The Temple Owls (0-0) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Temple Stats Insights

  • The Owls made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
  • Temple went 8-7 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Owls were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.
  • Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Owls averaged were just 3.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
  • Temple had a 13-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

  • The Hawks shot 42.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
  • The Hawks were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.
  • The Hawks put up just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).
  • When Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-5.

Temple Home & Away Comparison

  • Temple put up 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
  • At home, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than in road games (69.8).
  • When playing at home, Temple made 0.4 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore put up 78.0 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged on the road (63.3).
  • At home, the Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.
  • At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.0). Maryland-Eastern Shore's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Liacouras Center
11/10/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall
11/14/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Temple - Liacouras Center
11/11/2023 Cairn - Hytche Athletic Center
11/15/2023 Longwood - Hytche Athletic Center

