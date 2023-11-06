The Temple Owls (0-0) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN+

Temple Stats Insights

The Owls made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).

Temple went 8-7 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.

The Owls were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.

Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Owls averaged were just 3.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).

Temple had a 13-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights

The Hawks shot 42.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.1% from the field.

The Hawks were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.

The Hawks put up just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).

When Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-5.

Temple Home & Away Comparison

Temple put up 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.

At home, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than in road games (69.8).

When playing at home, Temple made 0.4 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison

At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore put up 78.0 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged on the road (63.3).

At home, the Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.

At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.0). Maryland-Eastern Shore's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).

Temple Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Maryland-Eastern Shore - Liacouras Center 11/10/2023 @ Navy - Navy Alumni Hall 11/14/2023 @ Drexel - Daskalakis Athletic Center

Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule