How to Watch Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Temple Owls (0-0) take on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Temple Stats Insights
- The Owls made 42.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.0 percentage point lower than the Hawks allowed to their opponents (43.5%).
- Temple went 8-7 when it shot better than 43.5% from the field.
- The Owls were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Hawks finished 294th.
- Last year, the 69.6 points per game the Owls averaged were just 3.3 more points than the Hawks gave up (66.3).
- Temple had a 13-9 record last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Maryland-Eastern Shore Stats Insights
- The Hawks shot 42.8% from the field, 0.3% lower than the 43.1% the Owls' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore had an 11-1 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Hawks were the 294th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Owls finished 231st.
- The Hawks put up just 0.5 fewer points per game last year (69.7) than the Owls gave up to opponents (70.2).
- When Maryland-Eastern Shore gave up fewer than 69.6 points last season, it went 13-5.
Temple Home & Away Comparison
- Temple put up 72.0 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 69.0 points per contest.
- At home, the Owls gave up 0.2 more points per game (70.0) than in road games (69.8).
- When playing at home, Temple made 0.4 more treys per game (8.1) than in away games (7.7). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.6%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).
Maryland-Eastern Shore Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore put up 78.0 points per game last season, 14.7 more than it averaged on the road (63.3).
- At home, the Hawks gave up 61.7 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.6.
- At home, Maryland-Eastern Shore made 8.5 trifectas per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (7.0). Maryland-Eastern Shore's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.8%) than away (31.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Temple Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Navy
|-
|Navy Alumni Hall
|11/14/2023
|@ Drexel
|-
|Daskalakis Athletic Center
Maryland-Eastern Shore Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Temple
|-
|Liacouras Center
|11/11/2023
|Cairn
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
|11/15/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Hytche Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.