The Temple Owls face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore matchup.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Trends (2022-23)

Temple went 15-14-0 ATS last season.

A total of 15 Owls games last season hit the over.

Maryland-Eastern Shore won 15 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

A total of 11 of the Hawks' games last year hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.