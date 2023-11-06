Monday's contest features the Temple Owls (0-0) and the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) clashing at Liacouras Center in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 win for heavily favored Temple according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Score Prediction

Prediction: Temple 74, Maryland-Eastern Shore 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore

Computer Predicted Spread: Temple (-11.3)

Temple (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 137.7

Temple Performance Insights

Offensively, Temple was the 224th-ranked squad in college basketball (69.6 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 179th (70.2 points allowed per game).

On the glass, the Owls were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32.0 per game) last season. They were 185th in rebounds allowed (31.3 per game).

Last season Temple was ranked 117th in the nation in assists with 13.8 per game.

With 8.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc last season, the Owls were 104th and 240th in college basketball, respectively, in those categories.

Defensively, Temple was 111th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.7 last season. It was 169th in 3-point percentage conceded at 33.6%.

The Owls attempted 43.6% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last season, and 56.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 33.8% of the Owls' baskets were 3-pointers, and 66.2% were 2-pointers.

Maryland-Eastern Shore Performance Insights

Maryland-Eastern Shore scored 69.7 points per game (221st-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 66.3 points per contest (67th-ranked).

Last year the Hawks averaged 29.7 boards per game (294th-ranked in college basketball) and allowed 32.3 rebounds per contest (265th-ranked).

Maryland-Eastern Shore put up 13.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 143rd in the nation.

Although the Hawks averaged 14.1 turnovers per game (21st-worst in college basketball), they ranked second-best in college basketball by forcing 18.1 turnovers per contest.

Last year the Hawks sank 7.4 three-pointers per game (182nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 31.8% (306th-ranked) from downtown.

With 6.4 threes conceded per game, Maryland-Eastern Shore was 73rd in the country. It allowed a 32.2% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Of the shots attempted by Maryland-Eastern Shore last year, 60.3% of them were two-pointers (70.5% of the team's made baskets) and 39.7% were threes (29.5%).

