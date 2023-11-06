The Temple Owls (0-0) play the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (0-0) as heavy, 14.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The point total is set at 132.5 for the matchup.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Liacouras Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Temple -14.5 132.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Temple vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Owls were 15-14-0 last season.

Temple played as a moneyline favorite of -1600 or shorter in only one game last season, which it lost.

The Owls have a 94.1% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Maryland-Eastern Shore won 15 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Hawks played as an underdog of +900 or more twice last season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 10% chance of pulling out a win.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 132.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 132.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Temple 17 58.6% 69.6 139.3 70.2 136.5 138.2 Maryland-Eastern Shore 14 53.8% 69.7 139.3 66.3 136.5 137.5

Additional Temple vs Maryland-Eastern Shore Insights & Trends

Last year, the Owls averaged just 3.3 more points per game (69.6) than the Hawks allowed (66.3).

Temple went 11-9 against the spread and 13-9 overall last season when scoring more than 66.3 points.

The Hawks' 69.7 points per game last year were just 0.5 fewer points than the 70.2 the Owls gave up.

When it scored more than 70.2 points last season, Maryland-Eastern Shore went 7-1 against the spread and 12-1 overall.

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Temple 15-14-0 0-1 15-14-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 15-11-0 3-1 11-15-0

Temple vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Temple Maryland-Eastern Shore 9-7 Home Record 10-3 6-6 Away Record 7-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 69.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

