In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Tyler Bertuzzi to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Tyler Bertuzzi score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Bertuzzi stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Bertuzzi has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Lightning this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Bertuzzi has scored two goals on the power play.

Bertuzzi averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.7%.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

