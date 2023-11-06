Tyler Bertuzzi and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Fancy a wager on Bertuzzi? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tyler Bertuzzi vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bertuzzi Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Bertuzzi has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 15:32 on the ice per game.

In two of 11 games this year, Bertuzzi has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Despite recording points in three of 11 games this season, Bertuzzi has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In one of 11 games this year, Bertuzzi has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 46.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bertuzzi has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bertuzzi Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are conceding 36 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+4) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 3 3 Points 0 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.