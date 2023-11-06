How to Watch UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) take on the UCLA Bruins (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It tips at 11:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
UCLA Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bruins had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.
- UCLA had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.
- The Bruins were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Flash finished 220th.
- Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Bruins averaged were only 0.4 more points than the Red Flash allowed (73.7).
- UCLA had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.
Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights
- The Red Flash shot 46.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.8% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.
- Saint Francis (PA) went 12-11 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bruins ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Flash ranked 272nd.
- The Red Flash's 73.0 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.
- When Saint Francis (PA) allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 10-6.
UCLA Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last season, UCLA scored 8.0 more points per game (77.8) than it did away from home (69.8).
- The Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (61.4).
- At home, UCLA sunk 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (37.1%).
Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison
- Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.
- The Red Flash gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (78.8) last season.
- Saint Francis (PA) sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).
UCLA Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Lafayette
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/15/2023
|LIU
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
Saint Francis (PA) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ UCLA
|-
|Pauley Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|@ San Francisco
|-
|War Memorial Gymnasium
|11/11/2023
|@ Santa Clara
|-
|Leavey Center
