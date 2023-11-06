The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) take on the UCLA Bruins (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Pauley Pavilion. It tips at 11:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

UCLA Stats Insights

Last season, the Bruins had a 46.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.8% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Red Flash's opponents knocked down.

UCLA had an 18-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45.2% from the field.

The Bruins were the 147th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Red Flash finished 220th.

Last year, the 74.1 points per game the Bruins averaged were only 0.4 more points than the Red Flash allowed (73.7).

UCLA had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 73.7 points.

Saint Francis (PA) Stats Insights

The Red Flash shot 46.2% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 40.8% the Bruins' opponents shot last season.

Saint Francis (PA) went 12-11 when it shot higher than 40.8% from the field.

The Bruins ranked 60th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Red Flash ranked 272nd.

The Red Flash's 73.0 points per game last year were 12.3 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

When Saint Francis (PA) allowed fewer than 74.1 points last season, it went 10-6.

UCLA Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last season, UCLA scored 8.0 more points per game (77.8) than it did away from home (69.8).

The Bruins allowed 57.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.9 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (61.4).

At home, UCLA sunk 0.9 more threes per game (6.6) than in road games (5.7). However, it had a lower three-point percentage at home (33.9%) compared to in road games (37.1%).

Saint Francis (PA) Home & Away Comparison

Saint Francis (PA) scored 79.3 points per game at home last season, and 67.1 on the road.

The Red Flash gave up fewer points at home (68.3 per game) than away (78.8) last season.

Saint Francis (PA) sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than on the road (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (44.5%) than on the road (31.6%).

