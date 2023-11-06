The UCLA Bruins take on the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCLA Moneyline Saint Francis (PA) Moneyline BetMGM UCLA (-29.5) 134.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UCLA (-29.5) 135.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Trends (2022-23)

UCLA won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Last season, 18 Bruins games went over the point total.

Saint Francis (PA) won 11 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 12 times.

In Red Flash games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 14 times.

