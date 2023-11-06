Monday's contest features the UCLA Bruins (0-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) squaring off at Pauley Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 87-54 victory for heavily favored UCLA according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UCLA 87, Saint Francis (PA) 54

Spread & Total Prediction for UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: UCLA (-32.8)

UCLA (-32.8) Computer Predicted Total: 140.3

UCLA Performance Insights

Last year, UCLA was 119th in college basketball on offense (74.1 points scored per game) and seventh-best on defense (60.7 points allowed).

The Bruins were 147th in the country in rebounds per game (32.2) and 71st in rebounds conceded (29.4) last season.

Last season UCLA was ranked 81st in college basketball in assists with 14.4 per game.

Last season, the Bruins were 310th in the country in 3-point makes (6.1 per game) and 138th in 3-point percentage (34.9%).

UCLA gave up 6.5 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.1% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 82nd and 40th, respectively, in the country.

The Bruins took 71% of their shots from inside the arc, and 29% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 78% of the Bruins' baskets were 2-pointers, and 22% were 3-pointers.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

On offense, Saint Francis (PA) scored 73.0 points per game (144th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It ceded 73.7 points per contest at the other end (282nd-ranked).

The Red Flash averaged 31.2 boards per game (220th-ranked in college basketball). They allowed 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Saint Francis (PA) put up 13.9 assists per game, which ranked them 109th in college basketball.

The Red Flash averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage last year, the Red Flash ranked 17th-best in the nation. They ranked 134th in college basketball by sinking 7.7 treys per contest.

Saint Francis (PA) was 156th in the country with 7.0 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 120th with a 33.0% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Last season Saint Francis (PA) took 64% two-pointers, accounting for 70.5% of the team's buckets. It shot 36% from beyond the arc (29.5% of the team's baskets).

