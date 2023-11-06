The UCLA Bruins (0-0) play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-0) as double-digit, 29.5-point favorites on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 134.5 points.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 11:30 PM ET

11:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Pauley Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCLA -29.5 134.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCLA vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Bruins had 17 wins in 37 games against the spread last season.

Saint Francis (PA) covered 11 times in 23 games with a spread last year.

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 134.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 134.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCLA 17 50% 74.1 147.1 60.7 134.4 137.4 Saint Francis (PA) 18 78.3% 73.0 147.1 73.7 134.4 141.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional UCLA vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bruins averaged just 0.4 more points per game (74.1) than the Red Flash allowed (73.7).

UCLA had an 11-4 record against the spread and a 16-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

The Red Flash put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, 12.3 more points than the 60.7 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Saint Francis (PA) put together a 10-8 ATS record and a 12-12 overall record last season in games it scored more than 60.7 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 29.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCLA 17-17-0 0-0 18-16-0 Saint Francis (PA) 11-12-0 0-1 14-9-0

UCLA vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCLA Saint Francis (PA) 17-0 Home Record 10-5 9-2 Away Record 3-13 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 77.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 69.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 8-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.