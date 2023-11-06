The Utah Utes (0-0) battle the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Networks

Utah Stats Insights

The Utes made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

In games Utah shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Utes finished 16th.

Last year, the Utes scored 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles gave up.

Utah had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 49.0% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.

Last season, Eastern Washington had a 19-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.

The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Utes finished 109th.

The Eagles put up an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up to opponents.

Eastern Washington had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Utah fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.

The Utes allowed 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.0 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).

Utah drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).

In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (74.1).

Eastern Washington sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Eastern Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center 11/10/2023 UC Riverside - Jon M. Huntsman Center 11/16/2023 Wake Forest - TD Arena

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule