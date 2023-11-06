The Utah Utes (0-0) battle the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights

  • The Utes made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • In games Utah shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Utes finished 16th.
  • Last year, the Utes scored 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles gave up.
  • Utah had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

Eastern Washington Stats Insights

  • The Eagles shot at a 49.0% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.
  • Last season, Eastern Washington had a 19-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Utes finished 109th.
  • The Eagles put up an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Washington had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.

Utah Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Utah fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.
  • The Utes allowed 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.0 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
  • Utah drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).

Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (74.1).
  • Eastern Washington sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).

Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Eastern Washington - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/10/2023 UC Riverside - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/16/2023 Wake Forest - TD Arena

Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Utah - Jon M. Huntsman Center
11/10/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
11/12/2023 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena

