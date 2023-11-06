How to Watch Utah vs. Eastern Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Utah Utes (0-0) battle the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Utah Stats Insights
- The Utes made 42.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.4 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- In games Utah shot higher than 42.3% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
- The Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Utes finished 16th.
- Last year, the Utes scored 68.7 points per game, only 2.7 fewer points than the 71.4 the Eagles gave up.
- Utah had a 10-1 record last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.
Eastern Washington Stats Insights
- The Eagles shot at a 49.0% rate from the field last season, 9.2 percentage points above the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.
- Last season, Eastern Washington had a 19-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 39.8% from the field.
- The Eagles were the 90th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Utes finished 109th.
- The Eagles put up an average of 76.7 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Washington had an 11-0 record last season when giving up fewer than 68.7 points.
Utah Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Utah fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 75.1 points per game, compared to 60.6 per game in road games.
- The Utes allowed 62.8 points per game last season in home games, which was 3.0 fewer points than they allowed in road games (65.8).
- Utah drained 7.8 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 1.0 more threes and 5.3% points better than it averaged on the road (6.8 threes per game, 30.6% three-point percentage).
Eastern Washington Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Eastern Washington averaged 9.6 more points per game at home (83.9) than on the road (74.3).
- In 2022-23, the Eagles allowed 5.1 fewer points per game at home (69.0) than on the road (74.1).
- Eastern Washington sunk more 3-pointers at home (10.1 per game) than on the road (8.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (34.6%).
Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/10/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/16/2023
|Wake Forest
|-
|TD Arena
Eastern Washington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Utah
|-
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
