Utah vs. Eastern Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Eastern Washington Eagles go up against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Utah vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah Moneyline
|Eastern Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah (-12.5)
|143.5
|-900
|+600
|FanDuel
|Utah (-12.5)
|143.5
|-1050
|+630
Utah vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Utah covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of nine Utes games last season hit the over.
- Eastern Washington won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last year, 18 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.
