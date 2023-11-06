The Eastern Washington Eagles go up against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 9:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Utah vs. Eastern Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah Moneyline Eastern Washington Moneyline BetMGM Utah (-12.5) 143.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Utah (-12.5) 143.5 -1050 +630 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)

Utah covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.

A total of nine Utes games last season hit the over.

Eastern Washington won 17 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Last year, 18 of the Eagles' games went over the point total.

