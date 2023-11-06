Monday's game between the Utah Utes (0-0) and Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) squaring off at Jon M. Huntsman Center has a projected final score of 74-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Utah, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 9:30 PM ET on November 6.

The matchup has no line set.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 74, Eastern Washington 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah vs. Eastern Washington

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah (-8.9)

Utah (-8.9) Computer Predicted Total: 139.8

Utah Performance Insights

Last year, Utah was 255th in college basketball on offense (68.7 points scored per game) and 32nd defensively (63.8 points conceded).

Last season, the Utes were 16th-best in the country in rebounds (35.8 per game) and 170th in rebounds conceded (31.0).

Last season Utah was ranked 88th in college basketball in assists with 14.3 per game.

Last year, the Utes were 192nd in college basketball in 3-point makes (7.3 per game) and 227th in 3-point percentage (33.3%).

Utah was 73rd in the country in 3-pointers allowed (6.4 per game) and 18th-best in 3-point percentage defensively (30.2%) last season.

Utah attempted 62.4% of its shots from inside the arc, and 37.6% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 70.7% of Utah's buckets were 2-pointers, and 29.3% were 3-pointers.

Eastern Washington Performance Insights

Eastern Washington averaged 76.7 points per game (59th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while giving up 71.4 points per contest (221st-ranked).

With 27.8 rebounds allowed per game, the Eagles were 20th-best in college basketball. They ranked 90th in college basketball by pulling down 33.2 rebounds per contest.

Last season Eastern Washington ranked 34th in college basketball in assists, putting up 15.4 per game.

The Eagles committed 13.1 turnovers per game (294th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.6 turnovers per contest (294th-ranked).

The Eagles ranked 42nd in the country with 8.8 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 87th with a 35.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 8.6 threes conceded per game, Eastern Washington ranked 328th in the nation. It allowed a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 144th in college basketball.

Last year Eastern Washington took 56% two-pointers, accounting for 67.8% of the team's buckets. It shot 44% from beyond the arc (32.2% of the team's baskets).

