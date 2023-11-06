The Eastern Washington Eagles (0-0) are big, 12.5-point underdogs against the Utah Utes (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 9:30 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Utah -12.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah vs Eastern Washington Betting Records & Stats

The Utes were 15-14-0 against the spread last year.

Utah won all six games it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -900 or shorter last year.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Utes have an implied win probability of 90.0%.

Eastern Washington compiled a 17-12-0 record against the spread last year.

The Eagles played as an underdog of +600 or more once last season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Eastern Washington has a 14.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 143.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 143.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah 7 24.1% 68.7 145.4 63.8 135.2 135.5 Eastern Washington 18 62.1% 76.7 145.4 71.4 135.2 145.7

Additional Utah vs Eastern Washington Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.7 points per game the Utes recorded were only 2.7 fewer points than the Eagles allowed (71.4).

Utah went 9-1 against the spread and 10-1 overall last season when scoring more than 71.4 points.

The Eagles' 76.7 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 63.8 the Utes gave up.

When it scored more than 63.8 points last season, Eastern Washington went 16-6 against the spread and 20-5 overall.

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah 15-14-0 5-2 9-20-0 Eastern Washington 17-12-0 0-0 18-11-0

Utah vs. Eastern Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah Eastern Washington 12-6 Home Record 11-1 4-7 Away Record 10-7 10-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.9 60.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.3 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-2-0 2-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

