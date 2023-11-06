Will Vincent Desharnais Score a Goal Against the Canucks on November 6?
Can we anticipate Vincent Desharnais finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers take on the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Vincent Desharnais score a goal against the Canucks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Desharnais stats and insights
- In one of eight games this season, Desharnais scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has attempted one shot in two games versus the Canucks this season, but has not scored.
- Desharnais has zero points on the power play.
- Desharnais' shooting percentage is 25.0%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.
Canucks defensive stats
- The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Oilers vs. Canucks game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
