In the upcoming matchup versus the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Warren Foegele to score a goal for the Edmonton Oilers? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Warren Foegele score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Foegele stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Foegele has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

In two games against the Canucks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted four of them.

Foegele has zero points on the power play.

Foegele's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 2.9 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have given up 22 goals in total (only two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

