In the upcoming tilt against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, can we count on William Nylander to find the back of the net for the Toronto Maple Leafs? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will William Nylander score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Nylander stats and insights

Nylander has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken six shots in one game against the Lightning this season, and has scored one goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also four assists.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 11.8% of them.

Lightning defensive stats

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Maple Leafs vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

