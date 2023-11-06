William Nylander and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, at Scotiabank Arena. Prop bets for Nylander are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Nylander vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSUN

ESPN+ and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nylander Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Nylander has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 19:48 on the ice per game.

Nylander has scored a goal in five of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nylander has recorded a point in all 11 games he's played this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Nylander has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in nine of 11 games played.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Nylander goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Nylander has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Nylander Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 36 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +4.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 11 Games 10 15 Points 15 6 Goals 6 9 Assists 9

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.