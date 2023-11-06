The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-0) play the Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Kohl Center. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin TV: B1G+

Wisconsin Stats Insights

Last season, the Badgers had a 41.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.4% lower than the 43.8% of shots the Red Wolves' opponents knocked down.

In games Wisconsin shot higher than 43.8% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Red Wolves finished 178th.

Last year, the Badgers scored just 2.3 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Red Wolves allowed (67.6).

When Wisconsin totaled more than 67.6 points last season, it went 7-4.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game in home games last year, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.

Defensively the Badgers were better at home last season, giving up 60.7 points per game, compared to 71 when playing on the road.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Wisconsin fared better in home games last season, averaging 8.5 three-pointers per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage in road games.

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule