Can we count on Zach Hyman finding the back of the net when the Edmonton Oilers clash with the Vancouver Canucks at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Zach Hyman score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Hyman stats and insights

Hyman has scored in four of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Canucks this season in two games (six shots).

Hyman has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 16% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Canucks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canucks have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 22 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Canucks have two shutouts, and they average 19.2 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Oilers vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

