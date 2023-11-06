Zach Hyman will be among those in action Monday when his Edmonton Oilers play the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Considering a bet on Hyman? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Zach Hyman vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Hyman Season Stats Insights

Hyman has averaged 18:58 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -4).

Hyman has a goal in four games this season through 10 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Hyman has a point in six of 10 games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Hyman has an assist in four of 10 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Hyman's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Hyman having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Hyman Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 22 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +26 goal differential leads in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 10 Games 5 10 Points 8 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 7

