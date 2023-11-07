Will A.J. Greer Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
The Calgary Flames' upcoming game against the Nashville Predators is set for Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Will A.J. Greer light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will A.J. Greer score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Greer stats and insights
- Greer has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Predators.
- Greer has scored one goal on the power play.
- Greer averages 1.0 shot per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.