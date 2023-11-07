Should you bet on Adam Pelech to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pelech stats and insights

  • Pelech is yet to score through nine games this season.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
  • Pelech has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

