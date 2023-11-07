Should you bet on Adam Pelech to find the back of the net when the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild face off on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Adam Pelech score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Pelech stats and insights

Pelech is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Pelech has no points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

