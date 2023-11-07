On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames clash with the Nashville Predators. Is Adam Ruzicka going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Ruzicka score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Ruzicka stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Ruzicka has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Predators yet this season.

Ruzicka has picked up two assists on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.