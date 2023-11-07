In the upcoming contest against the Carolina Hurricanes, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Alex Tuch to score a goal for the Buffalo Sabres? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alex Tuch score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Tuch stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Tuch has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Tuch has scored one goal on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 42 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.