The Buffalo Sabres, Alex Tuch included, will play the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Tuch's props versus the Hurricanes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Alex Tuch vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Tuch Season Stats Insights

Tuch's plus-minus this season, in 18:14 per game on the ice, is -3.

Tuch has a goal in two of the 12 games he's played on the year, with multiple goals in one of them.

In six of 12 games this year, Tuch has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Tuch has posted an assist in a game five times this season in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Tuch hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Tuch has an implied probability of 37.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Tuch Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-1).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 3 9 Points 2 3 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

