Anders Lee and the New York Islanders will play the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Lee's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Anders Lee vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Lee Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Lee has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 15:35 on the ice per game.

Lee has scored a goal in one of 10 games this season.

He has two games with a point this season, but in 10 contests Lee has yet to walk off the ice having tallied two more more points.

In one of 10 games this season, Lee has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Lee has an implied probability of 48.8% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Lee going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Lee Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 25th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

