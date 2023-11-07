On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks go head to head against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Anthony Duclair going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Anthony Duclair score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)

Duclair stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Duclair has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

Duclair averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 39 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

