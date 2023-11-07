When the Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Blake Coleman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coleman stats and insights

Coleman has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Predators.

Coleman has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.

Flames vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

