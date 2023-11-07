Will Blake Coleman Score a Goal Against the Predators on November 7?
When the Calgary Flames take on the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Blake Coleman score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Blake Coleman score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Coleman stats and insights
- Coleman has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- Coleman has no points on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 8.3% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 21 hits and 17.7 blocked shots per game.
Flames vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
