The New York Islanders, Bo Horvat among them, meet the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Horvat's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Bo Horvat vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Horvat Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Horvat has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 19:43 on the ice per game.

Horvat has netted a goal in a game three times this season in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

Horvat has a point in five of 10 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Horvat has an assist in four of 10 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Horvat hits the over on his points prop total is 59.8%, based on the odds.

Horvat has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Horvat Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 3 9 Points 1 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

