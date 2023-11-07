In the upcoming contest versus the San Jose Sharks, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, can we bet on Bobby Brink to score a goal for the Philadelphia Flyers? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Bobby Brink score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Brink stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Brink has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Sharks yet this season.

Brink has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He has a 16.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

