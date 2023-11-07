When the New Jersey Devils play the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brendan Smith score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Brendan Smith score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

  • Smith is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not faced the Avalanche yet this season.
  • Smith has no points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

  • On defense, the Avalanche have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 28 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Avalanche have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.5 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Avalanche game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT and Max
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

