The New York Islanders' upcoming game against the Minnesota Wild is slated for Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Brock Nelson light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brock Nelson score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Nelson stats and insights

Nelson has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Nelson has no points on the power play.

He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild are 30th in goals allowed, giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Islanders vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

