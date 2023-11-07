Brock Nelson will be among those in action Tuesday when his New York Islanders face the Minnesota Wild at UBS Arena. Looking to bet on Nelson's props versus the Wild? Scroll down for stats and information.

Brock Nelson vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Nelson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Nelson has a plus-minus rating of +2, while averaging 17:14 on the ice per game.

Nelson has scored a goal in three of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nelson has a point in three of 10 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In two of 10 contests this year, Nelson has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

The implied probability that Nelson hits the over on his points prop total is 61.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 39.2% of Nelson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nelson Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 30th in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 6 Points 0 4 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

