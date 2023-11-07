Will Cal Clutterbuck Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 7?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Islanders and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, is Cal Clutterbuck a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Cal Clutterbuck score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Clutterbuck stats and insights
- Clutterbuck has scored in two of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Wild.
- Clutterbuck has no points on the power play.
- He has a 25.0% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have given up 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 30th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Islanders vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSN, BSWI, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
