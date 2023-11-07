Can we expect Cam Atkinson finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Atkinson stats and insights

Atkinson has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.

Flyers vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

