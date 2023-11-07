Will Cam Atkinson Score a Goal Against the Sharks on November 7?
Can we expect Cam Atkinson finding the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers clash with the San Jose Sharks at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Will Cam Atkinson score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Atkinson stats and insights
- Atkinson has scored in five of 12 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Sharks.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 16.7% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have given up 54 goals in total (4.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.2 hits and 20.5 blocked shots per game.
Flyers vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
