Cam Atkinson Game Preview: Flyers vs. Sharks - November 7
Cam Atkinson will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Atkinson in the Flyers-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.
Cam Atkinson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Flyers vs Sharks Game Info
|Flyers vs Sharks Odds/Over/Under
|Flyers vs Sharks Prediction
|Flyers vs Sharks Betting Trends & Stats
|Flyers vs Sharks Player Props
Atkinson Season Stats Insights
- In 12 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.
- In five of 12 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.
- Atkinson has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.
- In one of 12 games this year, Atkinson has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.
- Atkinson's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.
- Atkinson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.
Atkinson Stats vs. the Sharks
- On defense, the Sharks are allowing 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-42) ranks 32nd in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. San Jose
|12
|Games
|1
|9
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
