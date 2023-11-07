Cam Atkinson will be in action when the Philadelphia Flyers and San Jose Sharks meet on Tuesday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Fancy a bet on Atkinson in the Flyers-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Cam Atkinson vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-PH

0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Flyers vs Sharks Game Info

Atkinson Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Atkinson has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 17:30 on the ice per game.

In five of 12 games this year, Atkinson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Atkinson has a point in six of 12 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In one of 12 games this year, Atkinson has an assist, and he recorded multiple assists in that game.

Atkinson's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Atkinson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Atkinson Stats vs. the Sharks

On defense, the Sharks are allowing 54 total goals (4.9 per game) which ranks 32nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (-42) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 12 Games 1 9 Points 0 6 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

