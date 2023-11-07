Should you wager on Casey Mittelstadt to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Casey Mittelstadt score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Mittelstadt stats and insights

Mittelstadt has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Mittelstadt has zero points on the power play.

Mittelstadt averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 42 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 28th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 11.8 hits and 10.1 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO

ESPN+, MSG-B, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

